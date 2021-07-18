Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 7:07 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 707 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Benson, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 278 and 297.

Route 83 near mile marker 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH