Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:24 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 624 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kartchner

Caverns State Park, or 11 miles south of Benson, moving northwest

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, Whetstone and Kartchner Caverns State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 51 and 56.

Route 90 between mile markers 291 and 309.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH