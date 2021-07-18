Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:50 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Pearce-Sunsites, or 24 miles south of Willcox, moving northwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tombstone, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 312 and 321.

Route 82 near mile marker 67.

Route 191 between mile markers 38 and 65.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of

nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH