Flood Advisory from SUN 7:23 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 723 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5

inches of rain have fallen over isolated areas of already

saturated ground.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Vail, Sonoita and Elgin.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

