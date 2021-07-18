Flood Advisory from SUN 6:43 PM MST until SUN 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescal and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&