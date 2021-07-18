Flood Advisory from SUN 6:11 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 611 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms just south of Elgin. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Canelo.

Harshaw Creek into Patagonia and Turkey Creek flowing to the east

will see elevated flows over the next couple of hours from this

storm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

