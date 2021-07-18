Flood Advisory from SUN 5:42 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 542 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a line of

thunderstorms from Sierra Vista to near Tombstone. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen in local areas.

* Locally heavy rain over saturated ground will result in local

flooding of streams and washes in the area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David,

Tombstone, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston.

The potential exists for more local very heavy rain amounts that may

require Flash Flood Warnings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&