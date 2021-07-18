Flood Advisory from SUN 4:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms is occurring from just west of

Pearce-Sunsites north to Texas Canyon. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon.

If significant additional rains fall in the higher terrain, a Flash

Flood Warning may be issued.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&