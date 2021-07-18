Flood Advisory from SUN 4:21 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms has occurred about 15 miles northwest of Arsenic

Tubs. This will cause small stream flooding and flooding of low

lying areas. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Graham County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

