Flood Advisory from SUN 4:16 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SUN 4:16 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Greenlee County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 416 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen with rainfall rates of 0.5 inch in a half hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Clifton, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional Airport, York, Guthrie
and Three Way.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&