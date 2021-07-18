Flood Advisory from SUN 2:36 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SUN 2:36 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Grant, Bonita and Mount Graham.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&