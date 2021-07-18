Flood Advisory from SUN 2:36 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Grant, Bonita and Mount Graham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&