Flood Advisory from SUN 2:36 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

2:36 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Graham

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Grant, Bonita and Mount Graham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

