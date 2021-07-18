Flood Advisory from SUN 11:57 AM MST until SUN 3:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1157 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen over portions of the northwest Chiricahua Mountains.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chiricahua National Monument. This includes Witch Creek, Pinery

Creek and Rock Creek which may impact SR181 through that area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&