Flash Flood Warning from SUN 5:37 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from SUN 5:37 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 845 PM MST.
* At 537 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northeastern Cochise, Southeastern Graham
and Southeastern Greenlee Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE