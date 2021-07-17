Flood Warning from SAT 4:34 AM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MST

Flood Warning from SAT 4:34 AM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST Saturday.
* At 434 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near
Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise
in water levels early this morning. The stage was at 9.49 feet
with a flow of 582 cubic feet per second. At this level, the
highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road might be
impassable especially if the wash rises above 9.8 feet.
* Highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road becomes impassable
at a stage of 9.8 feet or higher.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&