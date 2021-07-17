Flood Warning from SAT 4:34 AM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST Saturday.

* At 434 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near

Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise

in water levels early this morning. The stage was at 9.49 feet

with a flow of 582 cubic feet per second. At this level, the

highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road might be

impassable especially if the wash rises above 9.8 feet.

* Highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road becomes impassable

at a stage of 9.8 feet or higher.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&