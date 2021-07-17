Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE, NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL

COUNTIES…

At 134 AM MST, A river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington has

fallen to 10.8 feet from 12.6 feet yesterday evening. The river

gauge at St David also showed a slowly lowering river level.

However, with heavy rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches in the San

Pedro basin yesterday evening expect high flows on the San Pedro

River to continue through the overnight hours. Low lying areas along

the San Pedro River from St David to Dudleyville will be at risk and

anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro should continue to remain

alert.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

