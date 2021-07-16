Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 2:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES…

At 222 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Safford Regional Airport, or 10 miles northeast of Safford, moving

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Roper Lake State Park,

Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Three Way,

Swift Trail Junction and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 300 and 370.

Route 75 between mile markers 397 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 156.

Route 191 between mile markers 113 and 175.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH