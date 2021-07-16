Flood Warning from FRI 6:28 PM MST until SAT 6:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 AM MST Saturday.

* At 628 PM MST, a river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington

briefly reached minor flood stage with a height of 12.6 feet. Flow

from Aravaipa creek and other tributaries upstream could increase

this crest as it travels north. Across the San Pedro River Basin

heavy rainfall has occurred over the last few hours with most

areas seeing between 1 to 3 inches. Runoff into the San Pedro will

continue to be a concern as well. Low lying areas along the San

Pedro from St. David to Dudleyville will be at risk of flooding.

Anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro needs to be on alert.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&