Flood Warning from FRI 1:26 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 126 PM MST, Spotters and rain gauge reports indicated the

earlier heavy rain due to thunderstorms is causing flooding on

area streams and washes. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering

flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&