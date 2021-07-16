Flood Advisory from FRI 12:07 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1207 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain

have fallen over the west side of the Dragoon Mountains and will

drain toward the San Pedro River.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Areas from the Dragoon Mountains to the San Pedro River between

St. David and Fairbank. SR80 will likely be impacted at low water

crossings over the next few hours.

This includes Willow Wash, Clifford Wash, Escalante Wash and

potentially Slavin Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&