Flood Advisory from FRI 11:25 AM MST until FRI 1:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1125 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&