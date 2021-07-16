Flood Advisory from FRI 10:53 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 1053 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include areas

around…

Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park, Madera

Canyon and Canelo.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

