Flash Flood Warning from FRI 3:50 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from FRI 3:50 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 350 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is occurring
Rincon Creek and the Pantano Wash. This will impact road crossings
including the crossing at Harrison Rd.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Gauges reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE