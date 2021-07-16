Flash Flood Warning from FRI 2:38 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from FRI 2:38 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 to 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Cochise County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE