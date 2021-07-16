Flash Flood Warning from FRI 1:57 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 157 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding due to very heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

highways, streets and underpasses Highway 191 near

Cochise.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Kansas Settlement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE