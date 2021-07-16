Flash Flood Warning from FRI 12:57 PM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar, automated rain gauges and spotters

indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned

area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding due to thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar, automated gauges and spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Benson, St. David, Dragoon and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 304 and 323.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 304.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE