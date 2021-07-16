Dust Advisory from FRI 6:10 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 609 PM MST, areas of dust were along a line extending from 7

miles north of Casa Grande to near Toltec to near Picacho Peak

State Park, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 155 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 127.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Arizona City, La Palma, Toltec, Arizola, Stanfield and

Ak-Chin Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

&&