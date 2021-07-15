Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:20 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 519 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 27 miles northwest

of Morenci, or 29 miles north of Safford, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Point-Of-Pines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH