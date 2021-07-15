Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:15 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 314 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located in the vicinity

of Safford Regional Airport, or near Safford, moving south at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. A wind gust to 59 mph at the Safford

Regional Airport.

SOURCE…weather Station.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Central and Swift Trail Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 330 and 358.

Route 191 between mile markers 109 and 139.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH