Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 2:52 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Chiricahua National Monument, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chiricahua National Monument and Paradise.

This includes Route 181 near mile marker 64.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH