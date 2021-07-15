Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 2:52 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 2:52 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 330 PM MST.
* At 252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Chiricahua National Monument, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Chiricahua National Monument and Paradise.
This includes Route 181 near mile marker 64.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…0.88IN;
WIND…60MPH