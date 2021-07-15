Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from THU 6:07 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 AM MST.

* At 607 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause small
stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West,
Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

