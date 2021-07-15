Flood Advisory from THU 6:07 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 6:07 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 800 AM MST.
* At 607 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause small
stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West,
Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
