Flood Advisory until THU 8:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING

FOR PINAL COUNTY…

At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola,

Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin

Village.

Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00″ has fallen with additional rainfall

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&