Flood Advisory until THU 8:45 AM MST

Flood Advisory until THU 8:45 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING
FOR PINAL COUNTY…
At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola,
Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin
Village.
Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00″ has fallen with additional rainfall
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
