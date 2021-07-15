Flood Advisory from THU 5:24 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 524 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Point-Of-Pines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
