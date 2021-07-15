Flood Advisory from THU 3:30 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms north and northeast of Safford. This along with

storms developing in the Pima to Solomon areas will cause urban

flooding in town and small stream flooding elsewhere. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and

Central.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

