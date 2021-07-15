Flood Advisory from THU 1:51 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid River Rises for…

Northern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms on the southwest slopes of Mt Graham. This will

cause small stream flooding. Rapid rises will cause minor flooding

in Stockton Wash and Ash Creek. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has

fallen in the head waters of both washes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Willcox, Roper Lake State Park, Fort Grant, Bonita and

Swift Trail Junction.

Stockton Wash and Ash Creek is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding as the heavy rain fell in the headwaters of both

washes.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

