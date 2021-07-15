Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:40 AM MST until THU 11:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 AM MST.

* At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25

inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and

Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson,

Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates,

Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE