Flash Flood Warning until THU 11:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 939 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen with isolated areas between 2 and 3 inches. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic,

Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia,

South Komelik, Ali Molina, Hashan Chuchg and Itak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE