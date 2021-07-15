Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:45 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:45 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS
MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…
At 802 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen with isolated areas of 3 inches. Additional rainfall amounts
up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates,
Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa
Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE