Flash Flood Warning from THU 4:29 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Coyote Wash and Watson Wash. Between 2 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford and Thatcher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE