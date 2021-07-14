Flood Warning from WED 9:28 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1230 PM MST.
* At 928 AM MST, Pinal County law enforcement reported flooding of
local roadways due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. ONly small amounts of additional rain is
expected.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Gold Camp
and Cactus.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Washes draining into Queen Creek and the Gila River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&