Flood Warning from WED 9:28 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 928 AM MST, Pinal County law enforcement reported flooding of

local roadways due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. ONly small amounts of additional rain is

expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Gold Camp

and Cactus.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Washes draining into Queen Creek and the Gila River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&