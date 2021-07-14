Flood Advisory from WED 9:09 AM MST until WED 12:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 PM MST.

* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oro Valley, Marana, Avra Valley and Dove Mountain.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&