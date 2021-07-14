Flood Advisory from WED 5:56 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 AM MST.

* At 556 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito,

Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

&&