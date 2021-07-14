Flood Advisory from WED 5:56 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from WED 5:56 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 800 AM MST.
* At 556 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito,
Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
