Flash Flood Warning from WED 9:22 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 922 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across northern sections of Pima County including the

Marana region. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. In

addition, flow in washes such as the CDO will continue from

earlier rainfall.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,

Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State

Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE