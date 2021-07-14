Flash Flood Warning from WED 8:59 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until noon MST.

* At 859 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across eastern sections of the Tohono O’odham Nation in

the Sil Nakya area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ak Chin, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE