Flash Flood Warning from WED 7:19 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from WED 7:19 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 AM MST.
* At 719 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, San Tan Valley, Florence
Junction, Queen Valley, and Valley Farms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE