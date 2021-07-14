Flash Flood Warning until WED 10:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MST THIS

MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…

At 738 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Automated rain gauges have recieved

over 2 inches of rain near Ironwood Wood Drive west of Silverbell

Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson,

Three Points, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia

West, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Camino De Oeste Wash, Speedway Wash, Aguirre Wash, Blanco Wash and

Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash and Rillito River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE