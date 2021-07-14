Flash Flood Warning from WED 6:28 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 AM MST.

* At 628 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across the

warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches have

already fallen the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo

Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED