Flash Flood Warning from WED 6:28 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from WED 6:28 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 AM MST.
* At 628 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across the
warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches have
already fallen the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo
Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED