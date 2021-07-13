Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:58 PM MST until TUE 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oracle,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 92 and 110.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH