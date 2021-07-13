Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA…WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA
CRUZ COUNTIES…
At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sonoita, or 24
miles southeast of Green Valley, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Very heavy rain has
been reported with this storm as well.
SOURCE…Radar indicated, and spotter verified the very strong
and gusty winds.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sonoita and Elgin.
This includes the following highways…
Route 82 between mile markers 23 and 47.
Route 83 between mile markers 19 and 48.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Please do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH