Flood Advisory from TUE 4:38 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST

4:38 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Campo
Bonito and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

